Ukraine's Zelenskiy says dignified, lasting peace realistic, ahead of talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a press conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and Polish President Karol Nawrocki at the Presidential Palace in Vilnius, Lithuania, Jan 25, 2026.
PUBLISHED ONFebruary 03, 2026 1:54 AM

KYIV — President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday (Feb 2) that it was realistic to achieve a dignified and lasting peace, ahead of the next round of peace talks with Russian and US officials due this week in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking after discussions with his negotiating team, Zelenskiy said the Ukrainian delegation would also hold bilateral meetings with US officials during the two days of talks in Abu Dhabi, which are due to start on Wednesday.

"We consider the bilateral security guarantees document with the United States to be complete, and we anticipate further substantive work on documents related to recovery and economic development," Zelenskiy said.

