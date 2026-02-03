Ukraine's Zelenskiy says dignified, lasting peace realistic, ahead of talks

KYIV — President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday (Feb 2) that it was realistic to achieve a dignified and lasting peace, ahead of the next round of peace talks with Russian and US officials due this week in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking after discussions with his negotiating team, Zelenskiy said the Ukrainian delegation would also hold bilateral meetings with US officials during the two days of talks in Abu Dhabi, which are due to start on Wednesday.

"We consider the bilateral security guarantees document with the United States to be complete, and we anticipate further substantive work on documents related to recovery and economic development," Zelenskiy said.

