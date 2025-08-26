Ukraine's Zelenskiy thanks President Tharman for Independence Day well-wishes, says he values friendship between both countries

Ukraine celebrated its 34th Independence Day on Sunday (Aug 24), amid a war with Russia that has now dragged on for three-and-a-half years.

Conveying his well-wishes on behalf of Singapore, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam congratulated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy through a letter conveyed by Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to Ukraine’s embassy in Singapore.

President Tharman also conveyed his heartfelt wishes for the "continued peace, progress and prosperity" of Ukraine and its people.

Taking to social media platform X, Zelenskiy thanked President Tharman for the well-wishes and for Singapore's solidarity.

"Ukraine values this friendship and looks forward to further deepening our bilateral relations," added Zelenskiy, who last visited Singapore in June 2024.

I thank President @Tharman_S for the warm congratulations on Ukraine’s Independence Day and for the solidarity of Singapore with our people. Ukraine values this friendship and looks forward to further deepening our bilateral relations. pic.twitter.com/0xiPwxB2m7 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 25, 2025

During that visit, Zelenskiy met with President Tharman and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

The leaders exchanged views on global developments, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

PM Wong and Zelenskiy also witnessed the signing of the Ukraine-Singapore Air Services Agreement, which could pave the way for increased air connectivity between the two countries in the future.

Ukraine's airspace presently remains closed to all civilian flights due to safety concerns amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

