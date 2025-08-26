world

Ukraine's Zelenskiy thanks President Tharman for Independence Day well-wishes, says he values friendship between both countries

Ukraine marks its 34th Independence Day amid a war with Russia that has spanned three-and-a-half years
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy with President Tharman Shanmugaratnam in June 2024.
PHOTO: Embassy of Ukraine in Singapore
Sean Ler
August 26, 2025 2:00 AM

Ukraine celebrated its 34th Independence Day on Sunday (Aug 24), amid a war with Russia that has now dragged on for three-and-a-half years. 

Conveying his well-wishes on behalf of Singapore, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam congratulated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy through a letter conveyed by Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to Ukraine’s embassy in Singapore.

President Tharman also conveyed his heartfelt wishes for the "continued peace, progress and prosperity" of Ukraine and its people. 

Letter from Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to Ukrainian President Zelenskiy on Aug 24.

Taking to social media platform X, Zelenskiy thanked President Tharman for the well-wishes and for Singapore's solidarity.

"Ukraine values this friendship and looks forward to further deepening our bilateral relations," added Zelenskiy, who last visited Singapore in June 2024.

During that visit, Zelenskiy met with President Tharman and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. 

The leaders exchanged views on global developments, sovereignty and territorial integrity. 

PM Wong and Zelenskiy also witnessed the signing of the Ukraine-Singapore Air Services Agreement, which could pave the way for increased air connectivity between the two countries in the future. 

Ukraine's airspace presently remains closed to all civilian flights due to safety concerns amid the ongoing conflict with Russia. 

