Ukraine's Zelenskiy welcomes presentation of 19th sanctions package on Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomed on Friday (Sept 19) the presentation of the European Union's 19th sanctions package on Russia, saying the measures would have a significant effect on the Russian economy.

"It targets the main drivers of the war economy: energy revenues, finance, high-tech resources, and the military-industrial base," Zelenskiy wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

"This is an important step that will increase pressure on the Russian war machine and produce a tangible effect."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented the package on Friday, saying she wanted to "give peace a real chance" by persuading Russia to come to the negotiation table and end more than 3-1/2 years of conflict.

The top EU diplomat, Kaja Kallas, said the sanctions sought to "strike where Russia gets its money", including measures to designate 118 new vessels as a shadow fleet and action against Russian financial evasion schemes in third countries.

Member states will now have to discuss the package before adopting it unanimously.

