Ukraine's Zelensky says Trump did not blackmail him in call

KIEV - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said yesterday that US President Donald Trump did not seek to blackmail him during a phone call in July or a meeting last month.

Mr Zelensky said he had not known that US military aid to Ukraine had been blocked at the time of the call.

Having been made aware of this by his defence minister later, he raised the issue during a separate meeting in September in Poland with Vice-President Mike Pence.

The US House of Representatives has launched an impeachment inquiry against Mr Trump, focused on whether he used congressionally approved aid to Ukraine as leverage to pressure Mr Zelensky to investigate former vice-president Joe Biden.

Mr Zelensky told reporters his aim in having a phone call with Mr Trump was to arrange a subsequent meeting and that he had asked the White House to change its rhetoric on Ukraine.

He said Kiev was open to a joint investigation into Mr Biden but added that Ukraine was an independent country with independent law enforcement agencies that he could not influence.