Ukraine's Zelensky says Trump did not blackmail him in call

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had not known that US military aid to Ukraine had been blocked at the time of the call.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

KIEV - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said yesterday that US President Donald Trump did not seek to blackmail him during a phone call in July or a meeting last month.

Mr Zelensky said he had not known that US military aid to Ukraine had been blocked at the time of the call.

Having been made aware of this by his defence minister later, he raised the issue during a separate meeting in September in Poland with Vice-President Mike Pence.

The US House of Representatives has launched an impeachment inquiry against Mr Trump, focused on whether he used congressionally approved aid to Ukraine as leverage to pressure Mr Zelensky to investigate former vice-president Joe Biden.

Mr Zelensky told reporters his aim in having a phone call with Mr Trump was to arrange a subsequent meeting and that he had asked the White House to change its rhetoric on Ukraine.

He said Kiev was open to a joint investigation into Mr Biden but added that Ukraine was an independent country with independent law enforcement agencies that he could not influence.

"There was no blackmail. This was not the subject of our conversation," Mr Zelensky said about his call with Mr Trump, speaking to reporters in a day-long series of televised briefings with the press, held at a Kiev food court.

Mr Zelensky said there were no conditions attached to him meeting Mr Trump, including whether he should investigate the activities of Mr Biden's son Hunter at Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company.

The White House published its summary of the call between Mr Zelensky and Mr Trump last month.

'DIDN'T CHECK'

Asked whether the Ukrainian version matched up to the US one, Mr Zelensky said: "I didn't even check, but I think that it matches completely."

He said he had been made aware by his defence minister that Washington had frozen military aid to Ukraine.

He raised the issue at a meeting with Mr Pence in Warsaw when they met at a commemoration to mark the 80th anniversary of the start of World War II.

"I told him... please help to resolve it," Mr Zelensky recalled asking Mr Pence.

"And after our meeting, America unblocked the aid."

More about
Ukraine DONALD TRUMP Extortion/Blackmail

TRENDING

NUS student allegedly stalked by man who tried to take upskirt photos of her
NUS student allegedly stalked by man who tried to take upskirt photos of her
River Huang caught masturbating in video, says he did nothing wrong
River Huang caught masturbating in video, says he did nothing wrong
Indonesian minister Wiranto stabbed in attack
Indonesian minister Wiranto stabbed in attack
Mother erupts after fellow flyers told her to hush her crying baby
Mother erupts after fellow flyers told her to hush her crying baby
Hong Kong lecturer replaced after anti-protest remarks spark tense stand-off in class
Hong Kong lecturer replaced after anti-protest remarks spark tense stand-off in class
Jho Low &#039;spotted in Hollywood&#039; but Malaysia&#039;s police chief doesn&#039;t believe it
Jho Low 'spotted in Hollywood' but Malaysia's police chief doesn't believe it
Hong Kong actor Louis Koo, 48, sends fans into frenzy after announcing &#039;engagement&#039; in video
Hong Kong actor Louis Koo, 48, sends fans into frenzy after announcing 'engagement' in video
He kept pouring ikura into our bowl until we begged him to stop
He kept pouring ikura into our bowl until we begged him to stop
Honest man looking for owner of winning 4D ticket
Honest man looking for owner of winning 4D ticket
Singer fined $30.6k for evading GST on branded goods bought overseas to sell on Instagram
Singer fined $30.6k for evading GST on branded goods bought overseas to sell on Instagram
Keen-eyed recruiter catches man lip-synching to another voice during Skype interview
Keen-eyed recruiter catches man lip-synching to another voice during Skype interview
Obsessed fan finds Japanese idol&#039;s home by zooming in on her eyes
Obsessed fan finds Japanese idol's home by zooming in on her eyes

LIFESTYLE

Instagrammable places in Bangkok that aren&#039;t the floating markets, Grand Palace and Maeklong Railway Market
Hidden places in Bangkok that won't be crowded with Singaporeans
Oktoberfest celebrations, a massive baby fair with 1,500 free goodie bags &amp; other fun activities this weekend
Oktoberfest celebrations, a massive baby fair with 1,500 free goodie bags & other fun activities this weekend
How to stay fit while on holiday and not put on extra weight
How to stay fit while on holiday and not put on extra weight
7 things to do in Queensway, Singapore&#039;s ultimate bargain heaven
7 things to do in Queensway, Singapore's ultimate bargain heaven

Home Works

10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
House tour: An eclectic and artsy four-room HDB flat in Bedok
House tour: An eclectic and artsy four-room HDB flat in Bedok
How to make your mirror look extra special
How to make your mirror look extra special
These HDB flats have walls that wow
These HDB flats have walls that wow

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

US bride finds groom &#039;sexually assaulting&#039; bridesmaid 2 days before wedding, decides to marry him anyway
US bride finds groom 'sexually assaulting' bridesmaid 2 days before wedding, decides to marry him anyway
No joke: BMW crashes into house but elderly inside say mahjong&#039;s more important
No joke: BMW crashes into house but elderly inside say mahjong's more important
Boy sneaks onto rooftop of Jurong West HDB block, friends dare him to jump
Boy sneaks onto rooftop of Jurong West HDB block, friends dare him to jump
Speeding PMD user crashes into toddler along HDB corridor in Boon Lay
Speeding PMD user crashes into toddler along HDB corridor in Boon Lay

SERVICES