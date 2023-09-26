world

Ukrainian captain says 'deeply sorry' about Budapest boat accident that killed 27

The Mermaid, a Hungarian boat which sank in the Danube river near Margaret bridge, is moved away during a salvage operation in Budapest, Hungary, June 11, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONSeptember 26, 2023 9:51 AM

BUDAPEST — The Ukrainian captain of a Swiss cruise liner told a Hungarian court on Tuesday (Sept 26) that he was "deeply sorry" about a 2019 accident in which his boat hit and sank a much smaller boat on the Danube, killing 25 South Korean tourists and its two crew.

The court is expected to deliver a sentence later on Tuesday. The smaller tourist boat Mermaid, with 35 people on board, sank under a bridge during heavy rain.

