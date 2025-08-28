Ukrainian officials discuss peace options in Riyadh, will head to Switzerland, New York

KYIV — The Ukrainian president's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said on Wednesday (Aug 27) he was in Riyadh along with security council chief Rustem Umerov ahead of talks later in the week with US administration officials in New York.

Yermak, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said the talks in Riyadh focused on paths to peace in Ukraine, and Saudi Arabia's participation in this process. Yermak said they met the Saudi defence minister and national security adviser.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, speaking later in his nightly video address, said the delegation would hold talks on Thursday in Switzerland. They would go on to New York on Friday for talks with US administration officials.

US special envoy Steve Witkoff said on Tuesday that he would meet representatives from Ukraine in New York this week while saying that Washington continues to talk with Russia.

Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that Turkey, the Gulf states or European countries could host talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

[[nid:721879]]