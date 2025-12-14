Award Banner
UK's Starmer and EU's von der Leyen discuss Ukraine peace plan, frozen Russian assets

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen attend a press conference at the UK-EU summit at Lancaster House on May 19, 2025 in London, England.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONDecember 14, 2025 2:25 AM

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday (Dec 13) discussed work on US-led peace proposals for Ukraine and moves to use frozen Russian sovereign assets to help provide funds for Kyiv.

"Both agreed that this is a pivotal moment for Ukraine's future, and that Europe will stand with them for as long as it takes to achieve a just and lasting peace," a Downing Street spokesperson said after the two leaders spoke.

