UK's Starmer and EU's von der Leyen discuss Ukraine peace plan, frozen Russian assets

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday (Dec 13) discussed work on US-led peace proposals for Ukraine and moves to use frozen Russian sovereign assets to help provide funds for Kyiv.

"Both agreed that this is a pivotal moment for Ukraine's future, and that Europe will stand with them for as long as it takes to achieve a just and lasting peace," a Downing Street spokesperson said after the two leaders spoke.

