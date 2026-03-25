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Unesco heritage site came under Russian attack in Ukraine's Lviv, PM says

Unesco heritage site came under Russian attack in Ukraine's Lviv, PM says
Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko attends a session of Ukrainian parliament, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine on July 17, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONMarch 25, 2026 2:34 AM

The 17th century St. Andrew's Church, part of a Unesco World Heritage site, came under a Russian attack in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Tuesday, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said.

"Russia is attacking a crowded city centre in broad daylight. Just minutes ago, Russian-Iranian drones struck the city of Lviv," she said on X.

Local officials said earlier that two people had been injured in the rare daytime Russian attack.

 

unescoChurchesAttackRUSSIARussia-Ukraine conflictUkraine
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