Unesco heritage site came under Russian attack in Ukraine's Lviv, PM says

The 17th century St. Andrew's Church, part of a Unesco World Heritage site, came under a Russian attack in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Tuesday, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said.

"Russia is attacking a crowded city centre in broad daylight. Just minutes ago, Russian-Iranian drones struck the city of Lviv," she said on X.

Local officials said earlier that two people had been injured in the rare daytime Russian attack.