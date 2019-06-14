Unhappy at Twitter, thousands of Saudis crash pro-Trump social network

SAN FRANCISCO - A surge of about 200,000 users believed to be from Saudi Arabia who are frustrated at what they say is censorship by Twitter have helped crash the small social media network Parler, which styles itself as a "free speech-driven" space.

The unexpected arrival of the new accounts since Sunday more than doubled the total number of Parler users and crippled some functions, CEO and co-founder John Matze told Reuters.

The influx of users has created unusual bedfellows on Parler, which has mostly been a home for supporters of US President Donald Trump after starting up a year ago.

An analysis by Reuters and Citizen Lab, a Canadian research group, found that many of the new users came from Saudi Arabia. They promoted their use of Parler with hashtags on Twitter, which they accuse of stifling expression by arbitrarily banning users.