Award Banner
Award Banner
world

US drawing up plans to halt immigration, customs processing at 'sanctuary city' airports

US drawing up plans to halt immigration, customs processing at 'sanctuary city' airports
US Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin delivers remarks at an event honoring fallen police officers and federal agents at ICE Headquarters in Washington, DC, US, on May 13, 2026.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONMay 27, 2026 3:09 AM

WASHINGTON - Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne ​Mullin said the Trump administration is drawing up plans to stop processing international travellers ‌and cargo at major US airports in "sanctuary cities" that have declined to co-operate with an immigration crackdown.

Mullin told Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity in an interview broadcast on Tuesday (May 26) that he had met White House officials but emphasised no decision had been made whether to proceed.

Last week, Reuters and other media reported that Mullin had privately ​told US travel executives this month that the department could ⁠opt to stop customs and immigrations processing of international travellers.

Mullin cited airports in cities ​such as Denver, Philadelphia, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Newark, Seattle and ​San Francisco as possible locations for such action.

[[nid:736513]]

united statesU.S. ImmigrationImmigration lawsDONALD TRUMP
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.