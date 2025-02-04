US forms task force to battle antisemitism focusing on schools, campuses

The US Justice Department said it formed a multi-agency task force on Monday (Feb 3) to fight antisemitism in schools and universities, while the Education Department announced it was investigating five universities for alleged antisemitic harassment.

Why it's important

The task force follows an executive order from President Donald Trump in which he warned "resident aliens who joined in pro-jihadist protests" that they would be deported, referring to pro-Palestinian protests on US college campuses.

Trump also pledged to revoke the student visas of those he called "Hamas sympathisers". Many pro-Palestinian protest groups have rejected allegations of supporting extremism.

Colleges targeted

The Education Department said it was opening investigations of antisemitic harassment at Columbia University, Northwestern University, Portland State University, University of California, Berkeley and University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.

The department under the administration of former President Joe Biden settled with some universities through resolution agreements over alleged antisemitism and Islamophobia.

Those deals were labeled as toothless by the Trump administration. It was not clear how they would be impacted under Trump. The Education Department did not respond to requests for comment on that or on whether it plans similar probes over allegations of anti-Muslim bias.

The Health Department said on Monday it was starting compliance reviews for four medical schools over alleged antisemitism during 2024 commencement ceremonies. It did not name the schools.

The response

If the task force "weaponises the power of the federal government to suppress the speech of college kids who have advocated for Palestinian rights, then that is going to run into a wall called the US Constitution," warned Edward Ahmed Mitchell, deputy director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

Context

Israel's military assault on Gaza after Hamas' Oct 2023 attack on Israel has led to pro-Palestinian protests on US college campuses.

The presidents of three Ivy League universities resigned due to criticism over their handling of the protests. Rights groups note a surge in hate against American Jews, Muslims and Arabs.

What's next

The Justice Department task force will coordinate efforts through its civil rights division. The Council on American Islamic Relations says it will monitor the task force's actions before determining potential legal challenges.

Universities have also faced legal cases over protests. On Monday, the American Civil Liberties Union sued the University of Michigan while some students sued Columbia University over bans and suspensions related to pro-Palestinian protests.

