Award Banner
Award Banner
world

US Homeland Security: 1 dead in Minneapolis shooting amid immigration surge

US Homeland Security: 1 dead in Minneapolis shooting amid immigration surge
The moment when an ICE officer opens fire at Renee Nicole Good, 37, killing her.
PHOTO: Social media
PUBLISHED ONJanuary 08, 2026 2:02 AMUPDATEDJanuary 08, 2026 5:17 AM

WASHINGTON — A 37-year-old woman died after ICE officers on a large-scale immigration operation in Minneapolis fatally shot her on Wednesday (Jan 7). 

US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said the woman, identified as Renee Nicole Good, had "weaponised" the vehicle that she was driving. 

"An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots," McLaughlin wrote in a post on X.

[[nid:727017]]

DONALD TRUMPUnited States of AmericaU.S. ImmigrationpolicedeathAttack
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.