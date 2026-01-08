US Homeland Security: 1 dead in Minneapolis shooting amid immigration surge

WASHINGTON — A 37-year-old woman died after ICE officers on a large-scale immigration operation in Minneapolis fatally shot her on Wednesday (Jan 7).

US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said the woman, identified as Renee Nicole Good, had "weaponised" the vehicle that she was driving.

"An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots," McLaughlin wrote in a post on X.

