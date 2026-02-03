US hospitality space changes name from 'Ice House' to 'Winter House' following protests

MILAN — US Olympic officials have changed the name of an athlete hospitality space at the Milano Cortina Games from "Ice House" to "Winter House," a move that comes following protests in Minneapolis over the fatal shootings of two US citizens by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers.

The venue has been billed by the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) as an "athlete-first space" where US figure skaters, hockey players, speedskaters and their families can gather in what is normally a boutique-style hotel in the heart of Milan.

"Our hospitality concept was designed to be a private space free of distractions where athletes, their families, and friends can come together to celebrate the unique experience of the Winter Games," US Figure Skating, USA Hockey and US Speedskating said in a joint statement.

"This name captures that vision and connects to the season and the event."

Winter House will host a variety of activities, including meet-and-greets with Olympic champions and legends, medal celebrations, watch parties and sponsored events, according to the USOPC. While not open to the public, NBC will showcase the venue during its coverage.

Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets in Minneapolis and students across the US staged walkouts on Friday to demand the withdrawal of federal immigration agents from Minnesota following the shootings.

Under a national immigration crackdown, President Donald Trump has sent 3,000 federal officers to the Minneapolis area who are patrolling the streets in tactical gear, a force five times the size of the Minneapolis Police Department.

"I think it's wise," US figure skater Amber Glenn told reporters after practice on Monday in Milan.

"It's unfortunate that the term ICE isn't something we can embrace because of what's happening and the implications of what some individuals are doing.

"Unfortunately, in my own country, it is very upsetting and very distressing to see. And I can't imagine how people who have been impacted by that directly feel. So I think it's wise that we change something as minute as a name if it is able to make anyone feel more comfortable."

