US, Israel close to agreement on Trump plan to end Gaza war, Axios reporter says

An Israeli tank manoeuvres in Gaza, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, Sept 28, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONSeptember 29, 2025 4:58 AM

The US and Israel are very close to an agreement on President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza after talks between special envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Axios reporter Barak Ravid said in a post on social media website X on Sunday (Sept 28), citing a senior US official.

The official added that Hamas still needs to agree, Ravid said in the post.

Earlier in the day, Trump said he hopes to finalise a Gaza peace plan proposal in a meeting on Monday with Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

