US military aid not cut, no talks on new packages yet, says Zelenskiy

Ukraine continues to receive military aid from the US, but there's no discussion currently about any prospective packages, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday (Feb 5).

"There's no reduction in US support today. It is not stopped, it continues," he told reporters in Kyiv after a meeting with British foreign minister David Lammy.

Washington has been one of the biggest suppliers of military aid to Kyiv since the start of the Russian full-scale invasion almost three years ago.

But re-elected President Donald Trump has regularly criticised the extent of US help provided to Kyiv. Reuters sources said that US shipments of weapons into Ukraine were briefly paused recently before resuming over the last weekend.

Zelenskiy said it was "too early" for discussion on new batches of military assistance to take place.

Asked about Ukraine's ability to fight without American aid, Zelenskiy said cutting supplies would hit hard on the country's defence capabilities.

"We will be weaker, and whether we would hold (the land) - I'm not sure," he added.

