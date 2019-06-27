US, North Korea in behind-the-scenes talks over third summit, Moon says

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump talk in the garden of the Metropole hotel during the second North Korea-US summit in Hanoi, Vietnam Feb 28, 2019.

SEOUL/WASHINGTON - The United States is in behind-the-scenes talks with North Korea over a possible third summit and has proposed reviving working-level negotiations stalled since a second meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un in February, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Wednesday.

Trump said on Wednesday he would not meet with the North Korean leader during his trip to Asia for the G20 summit, which will include a visit to South Korea at the weekend.

"But I may be speaking with him in a different form," he told reporters before heading to Asia. He did not elaborate, but a White House official said he may have been talking about exchanging more letters with Kim.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday that a recent exchange of letters between Trump and Kim boosted hopes for a restart of talks, calling it a "very real possibility."

North Korea's official KCNA news agency said on Sunday that Trump's letter had "excellent content" and Kim would "seriously contemplate" it, without elaborating.

Trump told reporters on June 11 he had received a very warm "beautiful letter" from Kim. He has not divulged its contents, but the White House official, who did not want to be identified, described the letter as "very flowery".