US officials preparing for possible strike on Iran in coming days, Bloomberg reports

WASHINGTON — Senior US officials are preparing for the possibility of a strike on Iran in the coming days, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday (June 18), citing people familiar with the matter.

The report, citing the people, noted that the situation is still evolving and could change. Some of the people, according to Bloomberg, pointed to potential plans for a weekend strike.

Speaking to reporters earlier on Wednesday outside the White House, Trump declined to say if he had made any decision on whether to join Israel's campaign. "I may do it. I may not do it. I mean, nobody knows what I'm going to do," he said.

