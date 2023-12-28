US proposes G7 explore ways to confiscate $400b in Russian assets: FT

The US has proposed that working groups from G7 countries explore ways to seize US$300 billion (S$400 billion) in frozen Russian assets, the Financial Times reported on Thursday (Dec 28).

The US, backed by the UK, Japan and Canada, has proposed moving forward with preparatory work so that options would be ready for G7 leaders to consider at a potential meeting around Feb 24, according to the report.

