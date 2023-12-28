world

US proposes G7 explore ways to confiscate $400b in Russian assets: FT

US proposes G7 explore ways to confiscate $400b in Russian assets: FT
A member of staff arranges national flags prior to a group photo session during the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting at the Iikura Guest House, Wednesday, Nov 8, 2023, in Tokyo, Japan.
PHOTO: Eugene Hoshiko/Pool via Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONDecember 28, 2023 6:48 AM

The US has proposed that working groups from G7 countries explore ways to seize US$300 billion (S$400 billion) in frozen Russian assets, the Financial Times reported on Thursday (Dec 28).

The US, backed by the UK, Japan and Canada, has proposed moving forward with preparatory work so that options would be ready for G7 leaders to consider at a potential meeting around Feb 24, according to the report.

ALSO READ: More sanctions on Russia agreed by EU leaders

United StatesRUSSIAG-7 (Group of 7)UkraineRussia-Ukraine conflictWars and conflictsMoney
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.