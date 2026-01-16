world

US Senate Democratic leader Schumer urges Trump to pull ICE agents out of cities

US Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday (Jan 15) told President Donald Trump in a meeting that Immigration and Customs Enforcement activities in cities were "terrorising communities" and that ICE agents should be pulled out.
WASHINGTON — US Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday (Jan 15) told President Donald Trump in a meeting that Immigration and Customs Enforcement activities in cities were "terrorising communities" and that ICE agents should be pulled out.

A statement from his office said "Schumer told the president ICE raids are terrorising communities. Leader Schumer also told President Trump that their actions are dangerous and putting more people at risk and he must pull back ICE from US cities."

