US Supreme Court does not issue ruling on Trump's tariffs

WASHINGTON — The US Supreme Court issued three decisions on Wednesday (Jan 14) but did not decide the closely watched dispute over the legality of President Donald Trump's global tariffs.

The court did not announce the next date when it will issue rulings. It does not announce in advance which rulings will be released on a given date.

The challenge to Trump's tariffs marks a major test of presidential powers as well as of the court's willingness to check some of the Republican president's far-reaching assertions of authority since he returned to office in January 2025. The outcome will impact the global economy.

During arguments in the case on Nov 5, conservative and liberal justices appeared to cast doubt on the legality of the tariffs, which Trump imposed by invoking a 1977 law meant for use during national emergencies. Trump's administration is appealing rulings by lower courts that he overstepped his authority.

