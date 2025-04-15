Award Banner
Award Banner
world

US Treasury chief holds out hope for China tariff deal, warns duties 'not a joke'

US Treasury chief holds out hope for China tariff deal, warns duties 'not a joke'
US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent leaves the Economy Ministry building, days after Argentine President Javier Milei's administration sealed a new loan deal with the IMF, in Buenos Aires, Argentina on April 14.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONApril 15, 2025 2:26 AM

WASHINGTON — US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday (April 14) chided China's commerce minister for calling President Donald Trump's tariffs a "joke" but said he still had hope for a major trade deal with Beijing, adding it would require a formula far different from trade and currency deals of the past.

Bessent, speaking to Bloomberg Television during a visit to Argentina, said any US China negotiations would have to come from "the top", involving Trump and Chinese president Xi Jinping.

"These are not a joke. I mean these are big numbers," Bessent said. "I think no one thinks they're sustainable, wants them to remain here, but it's far from a joke."

[[nid:716658]]

United StatesDONALD TRUMPchinaXI JINPINGtrade warInternational Trade
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.