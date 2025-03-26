US visit to Greenland is unacceptable, Danish prime minister says

COPENHAGEN — The United States is exerting "unacceptable pressure" on Greenland, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Tuesday (March 25), ahead of an unsolicited visit by a high-profile US delegation to the semi-autonomous Danish territory this week.

The visit to an American military base will include US Vice President JD Vance, his wife Usha Vance, White House National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

The US vice president said on X on Tuesday that he will visit Greenland on Friday. His wife had been scheduled to watch a dog sled race on Friday, but that was cancelled and she will instead visit the Pituffik Space Base, the vice president's office said.

President Donald Trump on Monday reiterated his suggestion that the US should take over Greenland, saying the vast island was important for US national security. Frederiksen has rejected the proposal, saying it is up to the people of Greenland to decide their future.

"I have to say that it is unacceptable pressure being placed on Greenland and Denmark in this situation. And it is pressure that we will resist," she told Danish broadcasters DR and TV2.

Greenland's acting head of government, Mute Egede, has labelled the visit a "provocation," as it coincides with government coalition talks and municipal elections scheduled for the following week.

"This is a charm offensive without the charm," Noa Redington, an analyst and former adviser to previous Danish prime minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt, told Reuters.

"And everyone is upset because it's so obvious that this is about intimidating the Greenlandic people and provoking Denmark," he said.

Since Donald Trump Jr.'s private visit to the mineral-rich island in January, Trump has consistently talked of US annexation of Greenland and urged Greenlanders to join the United States.

Polls have shown that nearly all Greenlanders oppose joining the United States.

Earlier this month, anti-American protesters gathered in the capital Nuuk and in several other towns across the island in some of the largest demonstrations ever seen in Greenland.

On Monday, Trump said his administration was working with "people in Greenland" who want something to happen, but did not elaborate.

Kuno Fencker, a member of Greenland's parliament for the nationalist and strongly pro-independence Naleraq party, which came in second in a March 11 general election, welcomed the visit, saying it was "an honour and a strong signal of respect."

"They are welcome in Greenland," he told Reuters, adding that he had not been in contact with the US administration about the visit.

Brian Hughes, spokesman for the White House National Security Council, said the delegation aimed to "learn about Greenland, its culture, history, and people."

Frederiksen disputed the notion of a private visit with official representatives.

"The visit is clearly not about what Greenland needs or wants," said Frederiksen. "President Trump is serious. He wants Greenland. Therefore, (this visit) cannot be seen independently of anything else."

She said Denmark did not oppose ties with the United States, citing a 1951 bilateral agreement which established US rights to move freely and construct military bases in Greenland, given Denmark and Greenland are notified.

"We are allies," she said, adding: "There is no indication either in Denmark or Greenland that we do not want co-operation with the Americans."

Egede has called for more robust support from allies against the US.

Frederiksen said: "There is massive support from the Nordic countries and the EU, so we have our allies and close partners with us."

