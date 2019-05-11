US writer sues Trump for defamation after alleged rape

NEW YORK - A respected US writer who says US President Donald Trump raped her over two decades ago sued the president for defamation on Monday (Nov 4) after he ridiculed her as "not my type."

E. Jean Carroll, a magazine advice columnist, filed the lawsuit in a New York court, claiming Trump's denials of the alleged sexual assault had damaged her reputation and career.

"When I had the courage to speak out about the attack, he defamed my character, accused me of lying for personal gain, even insulted my appearance," she said in a statement.

Carroll, 75, alleged earlier this year that Trump raped her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman store in Manhattan in the mid-1990s following a chance encounter.

She said the sexual assault took place after Trump - then a prominent real estate developer - asked her for advice on buying lingerie for an unnamed woman.

The president denied knowing Carroll and accused her of "totally lying" when the claims were put to him in an interview with The Hill, a political news outlet, in June.

"I'll say it with great respect: Number one, she's not my type. Number two, it never happened. It never happened, OK?" Trump said.

Carroll, who writes a long-running column in Elle magazine, became at least the 16th woman to have accused Trump of sexual misconduct before he became president.