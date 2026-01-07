Award Banner
Venezuela declares week of mourning for military killed in US attack

Government supporters hold Venezuelan flags during a women's march toward the office of interim President Delcy Rodriguez, days after the U.S. launched a strike on Venezuela and captured President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan 6, 2026.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONJanuary 07, 2026 1:24 AM

Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez on Tuesday (Jan 6) declared seven days of mourning for members of the military killed in the US raid over the weekend to capture leader Nicolas Maduro.

Around two dozen Venezuelan officers were killed in the attack, according to the South American government. Cuba's government said on Sunday that 32 of its military and police officers working in Venezuela were also killed and declared two days of mourning.

