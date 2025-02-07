War crimes court condemns Trump's sanctions against its staff

AMSTERDAM — The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday (Feb 7) said it condemned the decision by US President Donald Trump to impose sanctions on its staff.

Trump on Thursday authorised economic and travel sanctions targeting people who work on International Criminal Court investigations of US citizens or US allies such as Israel, repeating action he took during his first term.

The move was a protest against the court's arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and came as the Israeli leader was visiting Washington.

The ICC said the order would undermine its judicial work and urged its 125 member states "to stand united" for justice and human rights.

"The court stands firmly by its personnel and pledges to continue providing justice and hope to millions of innocent victims of atrocities across the world, in all situations before it," the court said.

The ICC was established in 2002 to prosecute war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and the crime of aggression when member states are unwilling or unable to do so themselves.

It can prosecute crimes committed by nationals of member states or on the territory of member states by other actors.

The United States is not a member state.

