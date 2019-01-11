WeWork, former CEO Adam Neumann accused of pregnancy discrimination

NEW YORK - The former chief of staff to ousted WeWork CEO Adam Neumann has accused him and the company of discrimination, saying she feared for the health of her unborn baby because of Neumann's penchant for smoking marijuana on chartered planes.

She also said she was replaced by a man making more than twice her salary when she took maternity leave.

In a complaint filed with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Medina Bardhi said she began suffering discrimination soon after telling Neumann that she was pregnant with her first child in 2016.

She said in the complaint that she had been hesitant to tell him early in her pregnancy, but was forced to do so because of his smoking marijuana on the flights, potentially exposing her unborn child to secondhand smoke.

Bardhi said she was fired about six months after giving birth to her second child and just weeks after raising concerns about discrimination in connection with her pregnancy and maternity leave.

"WeWork intends to vigorously defend itself against this claim," the company said in a statement. "We have zero tolerance for discrimination of any kind."