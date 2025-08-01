What are the new tariff rates Trump set on US imports from dozens of countries?

US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday (July 31) new tariffs of up to 41 per cent on goods imported from dozens of countries, again citing emergency powers he says he is using to shrink the country's trade deficits with many of its trade partners.

Here are the new adjusted reciprocal tariff rates levied on US importers that Trump announced ahead of his Aug 1 deadline for negotiated trade agreements, listed in alphabetical order by country of origin.

Imports from some countries, like Brazil, are facing additional tariffs that stack on top of the reciprocal tariffs listed below.

Afghanistan 15 per cent

Algeria 30 per cent

Angola 15 per cent

Bangladesh 20 per cent

Bolivia 15 per cent

Bosnia and Herzegovina 30 per cent

Botswana 15 per cent

Brazil 10 per cent

Brunei 25 per cent

Cambodia 19 per cent

Cameroon 15 per cent

Chad 15 per cent

Costa Rica 15 per cent

Côte d`Ivoire 15 per cent

Democratic Republic of the Congo 15 per cent

Ecuador 15 per cent

European Union 0 per cent-15 per cent

Equatorial Guinea 15 per cent

Falkland Islands 10 per cent

Fiji 15 per cent

Ghana 15 per cent

Guyana 15 per cent

Iceland 15 per cent

India 25 per cent

Indonesia 19 per cent

Iraq 35 per cent

Israel 15 per cent

Japan 15 per cent

Jordan 15 per cent

Kazakhstan 25 per cent

Laos 40 per cent

Lesotho 15 per cent

Libya 30 per cent

Liechtenstein 15 per cent

Madagascar 15 per cent

Malawi 15 per cent

Malaysia 19 per cent

Mauritius 15 per cent

Moldova 25 per cent

Mozambique 15 per cent

Myanmar (Burma) 40 per cent

Namibia 15 per cent

Nauru 15 per cent

New Zealand 15 per cent

Nicaragua 18 per cent

Nigeria 15 per cent

North Macedonia 15 per cent

Norway 15 per cent

Pakistan 19 per cent

Papua New Guinea 15 per cent

Philippines 19 per cent

Serbia 35 per cent

South Africa 30 per cent

South Korea 15 per cent

Sri Lanka 20 per cent

Switzerland 39 per cent

Syria 41 per cent

Taiwan 20 per cent

Thailand 19 per cent

Trinidad and Tobago 15 per cent

Tunisia 25 per cent

Turkey 15 per cent

Uganda 15 per cent

United Kingdom 10 per cent

Vanuatu 15 per cent

Venezuela 15 per cent

Vietnam 20 per cent

Zambia 15 per cent

Zimbabwe 15 per cent

