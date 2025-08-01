What are the new tariff rates Trump set on US imports from dozens of countries?

US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday (July 31) new tariffs of up to 41 per cent on goods imported from dozens of countries, again citing emergency powers he says he is using to shrink the country's trade deficits with many of its trade partners.
Here are the new adjusted reciprocal tariff rates levied on US importers that Trump announced ahead of his Aug 1 deadline for negotiated trade agreements, listed in alphabetical order by country of origin.
Imports from some countries, like Brazil, are facing additional tariffs that stack on top of the reciprocal tariffs listed below.
- Afghanistan 15 per cent
- Algeria 30 per cent
- Angola 15 per cent
- Bangladesh 20 per cent
- Bolivia 15 per cent
- Bosnia and Herzegovina 30 per cent
- Botswana 15 per cent
- Brazil 10 per cent
- Brunei 25 per cent
- Cambodia 19 per cent
- Cameroon 15 per cent
- Chad 15 per cent
- Costa Rica 15 per cent
- Côte d`Ivoire 15 per cent
- Democratic Republic of the Congo 15 per cent
- Ecuador 15 per cent
- European Union 0 per cent-15 per cent
- Equatorial Guinea 15 per cent
- Falkland Islands 10 per cent
- Fiji 15 per cent
- Ghana 15 per cent
- Guyana 15 per cent
- Iceland 15 per cent
- India 25 per cent
- Indonesia 19 per cent
- Iraq 35 per cent
- Israel 15 per cent
- Japan 15 per cent
- Jordan 15 per cent
- Kazakhstan 25 per cent
- Laos 40 per cent
- Lesotho 15 per cent
- Libya 30 per cent
- Liechtenstein 15 per cent
- Madagascar 15 per cent
- Malawi 15 per cent
- Malaysia 19 per cent
- Mauritius 15 per cent
- Moldova 25 per cent
- Mozambique 15 per cent
- Myanmar (Burma) 40 per cent
- Namibia 15 per cent
- Nauru 15 per cent
- New Zealand 15 per cent
- Nicaragua 18 per cent
- Nigeria 15 per cent
- North Macedonia 15 per cent
- Norway 15 per cent
- Pakistan 19 per cent
- Papua New Guinea 15 per cent
- Philippines 19 per cent
- Serbia 35 per cent
- South Africa 30 per cent
- South Korea 15 per cent
- Sri Lanka 20 per cent
- Switzerland 39 per cent
- Syria 41 per cent
- Taiwan 20 per cent
- Thailand 19 per cent
- Trinidad and Tobago 15 per cent
- Tunisia 25 per cent
- Turkey 15 per cent
- Uganda 15 per cent
- United Kingdom 10 per cent
- Vanuatu 15 per cent
- Venezuela 15 per cent
- Vietnam 20 per cent
- Zambia 15 per cent
- Zimbabwe 15 per cent
[[nid:720836]]