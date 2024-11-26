White House: Biden will attend Trump's inauguration in January

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE — President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration in January, a White House spokesman said on Monday (Nov 25).

"The president promised that he would attend the inauguration of whomever won the election," said Andrew Bates, senior deputy press secretary at the White House. "He and the First Lady are going to honour that promise and attend the inauguration."

