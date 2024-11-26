Award Banner
White House: Biden will attend Trump's inauguration in January

US President Joe Biden gets emotional during a closing speech and toast with US First Lady Jill Biden during a dinner on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, US, Nov 22, 2024.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONNovember 26, 2024 1:24 AM

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE — President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration in January, a White House spokesman said on Monday (Nov 25).

"The president promised that he would attend the inauguration of whomever won the election," said Andrew Bates, senior deputy press secretary at the White House. "He and the First Lady are going to honour that promise and attend the inauguration."

