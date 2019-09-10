White House says it will not cooperate with impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON - The White House said on Tuesday (Oct 8) it would refuse to cooperate with a "baseless, unconstitutional" congressional impeachment inquiry, setting Republican President Donald Trump on a collision course with the Democratic-led US House of Representatives.

An eight-page letter signed by White House counsel Pat Cipollone was sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the top US Democrat, and the Democratic chairs of the House intelligence, foreign affairs and oversight committees.

Pelosi argues the impeachment inquiry she launched is constitutional and that no House vote is necessary at this juncture.

The inquiry was started based on accusations from a government whistleblower that President Donald Trump sought Ukraine’s help in investigating Democratic rival Joe Biden.

The White House argued that the three other impeachment inquiries in American history, against presidents Andrew Johnson, Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton, all included House votes, and that this should serve as precedent for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.