White House says there is no possibility Biden would pardon his son

OTTAWA - The White House said on Thursday (July 27) there was no possibility President Joe Biden would pardon his son Hunter, who is facing charges of failing to pay taxes on more than US$1.5 million (S$2 million) in income in 2017 and 2018.

Asked whether Biden might issue such a pardon, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told a briefing, "No."

