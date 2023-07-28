world

White House says there is no possibility Biden would pardon his son

Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, departs federal court after a plea hearing on two misdemeanor charges of wilfully failing to pay income taxes in Wilmington, Delaware, US on July 26.
OTTAWA - The White House said on Thursday (July 27) there was no possibility President Joe Biden would pardon his son Hunter, who is facing charges of failing to pay taxes on more than US$1.5 million (S$2 million) in income in 2017 and 2018.

Asked whether Biden might issue such a pardon, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told a briefing, "No."

