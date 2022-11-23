WHO plans to rename monkeypox to MPOX

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is planning to rename monkeypox, designating it as MPOX in an effort to destigmatise the virus that gained a foothold in US earlier this year, Politico reported on Tuesday (Nov 22), citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The decision, which could be announced as early as Wednesday comes in response to growing pressure from senior Biden officials, who privately urged WHO leaders to change the name, Politico added.

