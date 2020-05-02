Wife of Lesotho prime minister charged with murder of his previous spouse

PHOTO: Facebook/Office of the First Lady - Lesotho
Reuters

JOHANNESBURG, Lesotho - Lesotho police have charged Prime Minister Thomas Thabane's wife with the murder of his previous spouse, the South African Broadcasting Corporation on Tuesday.

Police last month issued a warrant of arrest for Thabane's wife, Maesaiah, after she failed to turn up for questioning in connection with the murder of Thabane's then-estranged wife Lipolelo on June 14, 2017.

Maesaiah turned herself in on Tuesday, according to South African media reports.

Lipolelo was shot days before Thabane was sworn in as leader of the mountain kingdom. The couple were involved in divorce proceedings at the time of Lipolelo's death.

He and Maesaiah married two months after the murder.

Thabane last month announced his intention to resign, but gave no reason.

Lesotho, a mountain state encircled by South Africa, three-quarters of which lies more than 1,800 metres above sea level, is one of the world's poorest countries and has one of Africa's highest levels of HIV/AIDS prevalence.

