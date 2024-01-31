Woman attacked by shark in Sydney harbour thanks 'heroic' neighbours

SYDNEY — An Australian woman bitten by a shark while swimming near the iconic Sydney Opera House has thanked her "heroic" neighbours for their help in a statement issued from her hospital bed on Wednesday (Jan 31).

Lauren O'Neill was swimming close to shore near her home in the harbourside suburb of Elizabeth Bay when she was attacked by a shark on Monday evening.

Her right leg was seriously injured and experts said the bite marks had the characteristics of a bull shark.

O'Neill, who had lengthy surgeries on Monday and Tuesday night and is expected to make a full recovery, thanked her neighbours for their assistance in a statement issued by St Vincent's Hospital.

They rushed to the wharf after hearing calls for help on Monday evening. A vet among them helped stem the bleeding before paramedics arrived.

While shark sightings along Sydney's ocean-facing beaches are common, attacks, especially in its iconic harbour, are rare.

In 2009, an Australian navy diver was attacked during anti-terrorism training in the harbour.

