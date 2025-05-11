Wounded Ukrainian soldiers ask: What ceasefire?

ZAPORIZHZHIA REGION, Ukraine - Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared a three-day pause in fighting against Ukraine, but for bloodied Ukrainian soldiers limping into a field hospital, their wounds testified that the ceasefire was not being respected.

One soldier, who gave his name as Stanislav, sat in the field hospital on Friday (May 9) night cradling his left arm. It was wrapped in gauze bandage, and blood was soaking through.

"There hasn't been any ceasefire," said Stanislav, who did not give his full name in line with Ukrainian military protocol.

"Shelling has continued just as before, drones are flying just like before, the same with explosives being dropped. Nothing has changed at all."

"Look, we were driving today, there were mortars all the way. Advance parties moved forward, they tried to attack."

Putin announced the three-day ceasefire to coincide with a May 9 military parade on Moscow's Red Square where he hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders in commemoration of the end of World War Two.

The ceasefire is due to end at midnight (2100 GMT) (5 am Singapore time) on Saturday.

Ukraine did not sign up for the ceasefire, calling it a ruse by Putin. Each side has accused the other of carrying on fighting regardless, though there has been a pause in long-range attacks on each other's capitals.

Reuters was given access to the field hospital, in the Zaporizhzhia region of southern Ukraine that is partially controlled by Russian forces, on condition the news agency did not disclose the exact location.

Medics examined soldiers as they came in and replaced the dressings that had been hurriedly put on their wounds out in the field. The more serious cases were placed on a gurney while medics bandaged them, checked their vital signs, and cleaned dried blood and mud off their skin.

One of the medics, who gave his name as Oleh, said it was a regular night's work, even with the Russian-declared ceasefire.

"The same as usual, we got used to it. They will never change," he said of the Russian forces.

"Just the opposite, we know that if they declare some sort of ceasefire it will be exactly the opposite. No question about that. They keep shooting."