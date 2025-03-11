Zelenskiy promises 'fully constructive' position of Ukraine in talks with US officials

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that Ukraine's position in Tuesday's talks (March 11) in Saudi Arabia with US officials will be "fully constructive" and that he hopes for practical outcomes from the negotiations on ending the Russian war in his country.

"We hope for practical outcomes," Zelenskiy said in a post on X. "Ukraine's position in these talks will be fully constructive."

Zelenskiy, who visited Saudi Arabia on the eve of the negotiations for talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, said that a "significant" part of his talks was dedicated to the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine.

