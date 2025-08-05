Zelenskiy says 'mercenaries' from China, Pakistan and other countries fighting for Russia

KYIV — President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday (Aug 4) that Ukrainian troops in northeastern Ukraine were fighting foreign "mercenaries" from various countries including China, Pakistan and parts of Africa, and vowed a response.

Zelenskiy has previously accused Moscow of recruiting Chinese fighters for its war effort against Ukraine, charges Beijing denied, while North Korea has also provided thousands of its own troops in Russia's Kursk region.

"We spoke with commanders about the frontline situation, the defence of Vovchansk, and the dynamics of the battles," Zelenskiy wrote on X after visiting a frontline area in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

"Our warriors in this sector are reporting the participation of mercenaries from China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and African countries in the war. We will respond."

Reuters contacted the embassies of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Pakistan in Kyiv to request comment.

Russia did not immediately comment publicly on Zelenskiy's comments.

