Zelenskiy tells Europe: Have courage to finally 'act now'

KYIV — President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticised Europe on Thursday (Jan 22) as a "fragmented kaleidoscope of small and middle powers" lacking courage to act decisively and facing a dark future unless it stood up to US and Russian power.

In some of his toughest remarks to key allies of Kyiv, Zelenskiy urged Europe not to "degrade" itself by failing to stand up to Russian aggression and US President Donald Trump's aspiration to control Greenland.

"Europe can and must be a global force," he told global leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos as Russia's war in Ukraine neared its four-year mark.

"Not one that reacts late, but one that defines the future."

Zelenskiy, who for years has rallied often reluctant European allies against Russia, repeated calls for Europe to create its own united armed forces and to use frozen Russian financial assets to support Ukraine.

He spoke after meeting Trump in Davos for talks on ending the war which both leaders described as positive. But he urged European leaders to be more robust in defending democratic values in their region, as US attention turns away.

"Instead of taking the lead in defending freedom worldwide, especially when America's focus shifts elsewhere, Europe looks lost trying to convince the US president to change," Zelenskiy said in his fiery speech.

