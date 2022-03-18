Zelensky visit to wounded teen offers a moment of TikTok levity

KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited a wounded 16-year-old girl in a Kyiv hospital on Thursday (March 17) and received some welcome news: He is a star on the TikTok video app.

After handing Katya Vlasenko a bunch of white and pink flowers as she lay in bed, Zelensky said: "It is not easy, but we do the right thing."

Vlasenko, who was wounded when her family's car came under fire as they fled Russian forces, replied: "And everybody supports you on TikTok," prompting a smile from the president and members of his entourage.

Today, President Zelensky visited a family that has been hospitalized after their home was damaged by Russian artillery shelling in Vorzhel.



This is how a true leader looks like!

pic.twitter.com/hSJ3Dx64YF — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 17, 2022

"So we have occupied TikTok?" he asked.

"All talk about you, it is all about you," she replied.

