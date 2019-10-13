Chinese fans miffed at NBA over Hong Kong comments, but not enough to skip a game

Read also

China has accused the West of stirring up anti-Beijing sentiment in Hong Kong, where large and at times violent anti-government protesters have gained momentum over the past four months.

State media characterised Mr Morey's tweet - which read "Fight for Freedom. Stand with Hong Kong" - as meddling in China's affairs.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver defended it last Tuesday, further angering Beijing.

A 20-year-old Chinese university student at Saturday's game, who would only give his English name, Andy, was unfazed by the controversy and blamed foreign media for stirring things up.