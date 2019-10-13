Chinese fans miffed at NBA over Hong Kong comments, but not enough to skip a game

Fans wearing LeBron James shirts arrive to watch the National Basketball Association (NBA) pre-season game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets in Shenzhen, in China's southern Guangdong province on Oct 12, 2019.
PHOTO: AFP
Reuters

SHENZHEN - Thousands of Chinese basketball fans cheered on the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets at an NBA exhibition game in the city of Shenzhen on Saturday (Oct 12) night - but some warned the organisation to stay out of politics.

Mr Daryl Morey, general manager of another team, the Houston Rockets, voiced support for pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong in a tweet last week, prompting Chinese sponsors and partners to cut ties with the NBA.

China is estimated to be worth more than US$4 billion (S$5 billion) for the NBA, so the stakes are high.

Outside the arena on Saturday, some protesters waved Chinese flags and others held admonitory red signs. "Morey must apologise to China," read one. Another said: "Violations of national sovereignty will not be tolerated".

China has accused the West of stirring up anti-Beijing sentiment in Hong Kong, where large and at times violent anti-government protesters have gained momentum over the past four months.

State media characterised Mr Morey's tweet - which read "Fight for Freedom. Stand with Hong Kong" - as meddling in China's affairs.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver defended it last Tuesday, further angering Beijing.

A 20-year-old Chinese university student at Saturday's game, who would only give his English name, Andy, was unfazed by the controversy and blamed foreign media for stirring things up.

"Sport is a pure thing and I'm not going to stop going because Morey spoke about things he doesn't understand," he said.

"If the NBA became harmful to China's interests, we would reject it. But this wouldn't be such a big deal if you foreign media would shut up about it."

The protests in the former British colony began in opposition to a Bill allowing extradition to mainland China but have since evolved into broader calls for democracy.

Hong Kong returned to China in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" framework guaranteeing it wide-ranging autonomy.

One man with a sign in Chinese saying "NBA get out of China" had it ripped up by police.

"Take care of your safety and belongings, please don't display any banners or signs inside," organisers broadcast as people entered.

As game time approached, Phoebe, a 22-year-old chemistry student in a Lakers jersey, said she would not have come if she did not already have a ticket.

"The US needs to understand it can't meddle in other country's politics. If the NBA does this again I'd rather it would leave the country," she said.

Property manager Jin, 26, who came across the border from Hong Kong with a friend to attend the game, felt a bit nervous. Asked if he had considered not coming because of the controversy, he paused as police strolled by.

"Well, it's the Lakers and the Nets, they've got strong lineups this year," he said.

More about
NBA Hong Kong protests

TRENDING

Singaporean accused of dismembering wife, stepson leads Melaka police to human heads on roof
Singaporean accused of dismembering wife, stepson leads Melaka police to human heads on roof
Philippine woman wears 2.5kg worth of clothes after her overweight luggage gets rejected
Philippine woman wears 2.5kg worth of clothes after her overweight luggage gets rejected
Once homeless and broke, 63-year-old now wants to work so he doesn&#039;t have to be on handouts forever
Once homeless and broke, 63-year-old now wants to work so he doesn't have to be on handouts forever
Chinese netizens slam sale of items used by celebrities
Chinese netizens slam sale of items used by celebrities
This young hawker is so good-looking one customer&#039;s boyfriend forbids her from eating at his stall
This young hawker is so good-looking one customer's boyfriend forbids her from eating at his stall
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang
&#039;Cooking smell&#039; probe in Yishun flat: HDB finds no wrongdoing after complaint over alleged illegal food catering
'Cooking smell' probe in Yishun flat: HDB finds no wrongdoing after complaint over alleged illegal food catering
Extra 50 motorcycle lanes at Causeway won&#039;t help ease congestion, say Malaysian motorists
Extra 50 motorcycle lanes at Causeway won't help ease congestion, say Malaysian motorists
AHTC case: Residents not surprised by verdict but many hope WP MPs will not be disqualified
AHTC case: Residents not surprised by verdict but many hope WP MPs will not be disqualified
Taiwanese tourist fined for wearing skimpy string bikini in Boracay
Taiwanese tourist fined for wearing skimpy string bikini in Boracay
Qi Yuwu is chill about Joanne Peh&#039;s sex scenes but Brandon Wong isn&#039;t?
Qi Yuwu is chill about Joanne Peh's sex scenes but Brandon Wong isn't?
Green up your home with these awesome indoor plants
Green up your home with these awesome indoor plants

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Experts answer all our burning diet questions, from Beyond Meat to bubble tea
Experts answer all our burning diet questions, from Beyond Meat to bubble tea
Here&#039;s how you can KonMari your closet effectively and efficiently
Here's how you can KonMari your closet effectively and efficiently
6 sexual fantasies you have that are totally normal
6 sexual fantasies you have that are totally normal
No panties please: Why women who go commando at the gym never look back
No panties please: Why women who go commando at the gym never look back

Home Works

Colours that can make your home happy
Colours that can make your home happy
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
House tour: An eclectic and artsy four-room HDB flat in Bedok
House tour: An eclectic and artsy four-room HDB flat in Bedok
How to make your mirror look extra special
How to make your mirror look extra special

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Under his masterful hands, a normal door squeak can spook you
Under his masterful hands, a normal door squeak can spook you
Boy in China slaps 2-year-old brother, sending him into path of oncoming car
Boy in China slaps 2-year-old brother, sending him into path of oncoming car
Kelantan Sultan claims Russian ex-wife rejected his money and sold story to tabloid instead
Kelantan Sultan claims Russian ex-wife rejected his money and sold story to tabloid instead
2 dead after lorry crashes into 2 motorcycles in Woodlands
2 dead after lorry crashes into 2 motorcycles in Woodlands

SERVICES