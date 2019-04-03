Chinese tourist turns up at Thai durian tycoon's son-in-law selection event despite it being cancelled

Chinese man in picture is believed to be the one who visited the Thai durian tycoon and his daughter despite the April 1 event being cancelled.

A highly-publicised tournament to find a worthy son-in-law for a Thai durian tycoon was cancelled, but evidently, all but one got the memo.

On Sunday (March 31), durian trader Anon Rodthong took to Facebook to "remind" interested parties that the April 1 event to land his 26-year-old daughter a husband has been cancelled.

Along with the post was a picture of his daughter Kansita Rodthong, together with a Chinese man in the background.

"I have already cancelled the event to find a son-in-law, but he still flew here from China. What a pity. Whoever wants to come tomorrow please don't -- it's cancelled," wrote 58-year-old Anon.

Perhaps news of the cancellation hadn't been reported in China?

Nevertheless, the Chinese tourist managed to meet Kansita without having to 'fight' 9,999 others for her attention.

According to local news reports on Tuesday (April 2), the man arrived with three to four others from a tour group, only to be told of the cancellation.

Although dejected, he reportedly praised Kansita for being "cute", and said he wouldn't mind being friends, even if he can't compete for her hand.

lynette@asiaone.com