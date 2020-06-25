Daily roundup: 10 things to know about Korean actor Ji Chang-wook - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 10 things to know about Korean actor Ji Chang-wook

Sad that you can no longer catch Korean heartthrob Lee Min-ho on screen since The King: Eternal Monarch has ended its run? Cheer up: its follow-up drama Backstreet Rookie stars equally handsome actor Ji Chang-wook... » READ MORE

2. Dining in during phase 2: Keep masks on when not eating or drinking, says MOH

The Straits Times file

Dining in and meeting friends (capped at five people) is now allowed during phase 2 of Singapore's reopening. But the Ministry of Health has warned of the "risk of a resurgence in community transmission", as seen in other countries that are dealing with second waves of infection...» READ MORE

3. Singapore residents can each get 2 free reusable antimicrobial masks from June 29

The Straits Times file

Residents of Singapore can each get two free reusable antimicrobial masks from Monday (June 29), thanks to Temasek Foundation.... » READ MORE

4. You tick my box: How Singapore politicians found love

Instagram/Lawrence Wong, ST File, Instagram/Kshanmugam_

The love story of Lee Kuan Yew and his wife, Kwa Geok Choo is a beautiful onethat holds valuable lessons for many of us, and their marriage of 63 years was steadfast until the very end. Inspired, we dug deeper into the lives of our politicians... » READ MORE