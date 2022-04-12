Daily roundup: $20 season passes for Gardens by the Bay on sale; unlimited visits to Flower Dome and Cloud Forest — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Season passes for Gardens by the Bay on sale at just $20; enjoy unlimited visits to Flower Dome and Cloud Forest

The pass, launched in celebration of the attraction's 10th anniversary, gives you unlimited access to the Flower Dome and Cloud Forest... » READ MORE

2. 'We are sad, of course': Popular old-school bakery Tiong Bahru Galicier Pastry to close by mid-2022

PHOTO: Instagram/cl0991



The main reason behind the closure is that her father wants to retire... » READ MORE

3. 'Your child hasn't even been born yet': Newly-wed dies in traffic accident along Gambas Ave

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

"My brother! Mother and father love you so much, your child hasn't even been born yet"... » READ MORE

4. Oh crap: Former Mediacorp actor Jeff Wang's restaurant in Taiwan splashed with faeces

PHOTO: Instagram/Jeff Wang

The incident involved someone who had a financial dispute with a female customer of the restaurant... » READ MORE

