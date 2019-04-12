Daily roundup: 4-month-old baby in China dies after doctor suggests 'tui na' massage - and other top stories today

PHOTO: Weibo/Hua Shang Daily
AsiaOne

1. ​4-month-old baby in China dies after doctor suggests 'tui na' massage instead of medicine

"My child is only four months old. She just went to the hospital because of a cough, now she's gone," a mother in Xi An, China, grieved... » READ MORE

2. Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on 'McDonald's diet' after colleague said she had 'big legs'

Photo: DCard

A Taiwanese girl recently shared her inspirational tale of shedding 15kg in a year — all whilst eating McDonald's three times a day... » READ MORE

3. Taiwanese video shows Godfrey Gao's final journey from airport to funeral parlour

Photo: Instagram/godfreygao, China Press

Taiwanese media company udnstars published a video on Dec 2 that documented the final leg of Godfrey's journey, from the time his body touched down in Taiwan to the funeral parlour... » READ MORE

4. Woman, 65, dies after cab runs over her, taxi driver arrested

Madam Tay Kiat Eng was crossing the road when she was hit and run over by the taxi. Photo: Richard Poh

She was crossing the road aiming to catch the last bus home when she was hit and run over by a taxi... » READ MORE

