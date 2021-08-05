Daily roundup: 5 facts you should know before making a fomo property purchase — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 5 facts you should know before making a fomo property purchase

Could it be a dramatised misrepresentation of what’s happening? Here’s what you need to realise, before you feel rushed into.. » READ MORE

2. Tokyo Olympics: Singapore's marathon swimmer Chantal Liew has a message for the doubters

PHOTO: The Straits Times

She placed 23rd out of 25 swimmers in a time of 2hrs 8min 17.9sec, and made history as the first Singaporean to... » READ MORE

3. Kuo Shu-yao open to dating men 12 years younger, finds it hard not to be charmed by 'little fresh meat'

PHOTO: Instagram/yaokuo

Kuo said she would not mind dating a guy much younger than her, as she had previously dated singer... » READ MORE

4. 8 Singaporeans tell us what are they spending on this 8.8 and National Day

PHOTO: 123rf

Living in Singapore, it's almost a given that kiasu-ism runs in our blood – especially when it comes to shopping... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com