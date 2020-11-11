Daily roundup: 8 ways to keep your home cool without air-conditioning - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 8 ways to keep your home cool without air-conditioning

Sweating buckets while at home? With electricity prices on the rise, now probably isn’t the best time to turn the air-conditioning on. Instead, keep yourself cool and your home cool with these more energy- and cost-efficient methods..... » READ MORE

2. Woman files police report after her photo is circulated online and linked to self-styled prophet

PHOTO: The Straits Time file

A local entrepreneur is horrified to learn that a photo of her has been linked to an alleged self-styled prophet recently exposed by The Straits Times.

According to the woman, she discovered that a photo with her in view — said to be taken a year ago while volunteering at a charity bake sale — is being circulated on social media in relation to the exposé... » READ MORE

3. Human bones? Police investigating after men find remains scattered under Kallang Bahru bridge

PHOTO: Lianhe Wanbao

Police investigations are ongoing after bones believed to be that of a human were found under a bridge along Kallang Bahru on Monday (Nov 9), a spokesperson said... » READ MORE

4. Chen Xiuhuan takes a public bus, the first time in over 3 decades, because who can recognise her?

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/chenxiuhuan

It has been "ages" since local veteran actress Chen Xiuhuan took the public bus. In an Instagram Story posted yesterday (Nov 9), the ageless 55-year-old captioned a picture of herself on a public bus, saying: "Haven't taken a bus in ages!"... » READ MORE

