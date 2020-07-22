Daily roundup: Agency apologises to Sikh jobseeker for offensive remarks - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Agency apologises to Sikh jobseeker for cultural ignorance

A Sikh man who had a brush with discriminatory remarks in the process of applying for a job in Singapore has received an official apology from the company yesterday (July 21), which coincided with Racial Harmony day... » READ MORE

2. How she does it: This video producer started her own company at 24

PHOTO: Cleo Singpore

Starting a company isno walk in the park. But that’s exactly what Felicia Toh did at the age of 24 with Byte Size Productions, which offers photography and videography services for events and campaigns..... » READ MORE

3. 'It's my life': Passenger refuses to wear mask, quarrels with bus captain

Mandatory masking has been a thing in Singapore since April, but not everyone has been willing to comply with the Covid-19 regulations..... » READ MORE

4. Elva Hsiao admits to putting too much pressure on younger boyfriend after he vomits blood

Elva Hsiao was beside herself with worry when her 25-year-old boyfriend Justin Huang started coughing up blood one morning..... » READ MORE

