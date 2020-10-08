Daily roundup: Alien Huang's family and friends get tattoos to remember him - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Getting inked: Alien Huang's family and friends get tattoos to remember him
We all want to keep the memory of our loved ones alive after they've passed. But would you get a tattoo to do so?... » READ MORE
2. Singapore travellers can hop on 'cruises to nowhere' from NovemberPHOTO: Royal Caribbean International
Two cruise lines have been given the green light to offer "cruises to nowhere" from Singapore starting in November... » READ MORE
3. Xiaxue raises concerns about 'destitute state' of her Hougang HDB block, town council respondsInstagram/Xiaxue
Social media influencer Xiaxue is back with more to say about WP — this time regarding the "unsightly and unsanitary" state of her housing block.... » READ MORE
4. Woman about to feast on fish in Thailand finds tongue-eating licePHOTO: Facebook
Mysterious insect-like creatures that an Internet user found inside a fish she was about to eat have been identified as isopods known as tongue-eating lice... » READ MORE
