Daily roundup: Aunty Lucy made surprise appearance at Star Awards 2022. This is how Dennis Chew transformed in 5 seconds - and other top stories today

1. Aunty Lucy made surprise appearance at Star Awards 2022. This is how Dennis Chew transformed in 5 seconds

It was a night of surprises at the Star Awards 2022 as Dennis Chew brought back one of his most well-loved personas, Aunty Lucy.

Explaining the reason for her guest appearance at tonight's awards ceremony, Dennis, 48, credits fellow actor Chen Hanwei, who was also the designer of his suit... » READ MORE

2. Police investigating man who allegedly punched taxi driver at Beach Road

A man (left) allegedly punched a driver after he was asked to exit the vehicle. PHOTO: Twitter/Malcolm Keating

The police are looking into a case where a man allegedly punched a cabby at Beach Road on Saturday night (April 23).

Recounting the incident, one of the passengers Malcolm Keating said: "He got into our taxi which was on call. When the driver asked him to leave and I opened the back door, he reached up and... » READ MORE

3. Eason Chan 'panicked' after realising he had only $5 million left in his bank account

Eason Chan/PHOTO: Weibo

If Eason Chan is looking for some sympathy, he ain't getting it.

Viewers were surprised when the normally tight-lipped singer made a rather jaw-dropping confession recently regarding his personal finances on a livestream... » READ MORE

4. Customers flock to money changers as Singapore-Malaysia exchange rate hits 5-year high

The Straits Times/Mark Cheong

Talk about perfect timing.

Soon after land borders with Malaysia reopened a few weeks ago, travellers can now revel in the fact that the Singapore Dollar (SGD) hit a five-year high against the Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) on Thursday (April 21)... » READ MORE