Daily roundup: Bollards installed after woman seen parking Audi at Tampines void deck - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Bollards installed at Tampines block after woman seen parking Audi at void deck

Tampines Town Council has installed bollards by a ramp at a Housing Board (HDB) block to prevent vehicles from passing through while still allowing wheelchair access..... » READ MORE

2. Acquitted maid case: Shanmugam cautions against prejudging, witch hunt

PHOTO: The Straits Times file

The minister said that the public should wait for the outcome of reviews that are now being conducted by the authorities... » READ MORE

3. Food centre hawker guide: 8 stalls to check out at Old Airport Road Food Centre

PHOTO: Instagram/uncle_lim_chiak

Home to many stalls featured in the Michelin Guide and note-worthy dishes from word-of-mouth, almost every hawker dish can be found here... » READ MORE

4. Chinese social media users lash out at South Korean tourist's criticism of Taiwan

PHOTO: Weibo

Comments from a Korean traveler, who recently shared his experience online after visiting Taiwan, sparked outrage on Weibo.... » READ MORE