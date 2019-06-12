Daily roundup: A behind-the-scenes look at Amazon's new warehouse in Singapore - and other top stories today

PHOTO: PHOTO: AsiaOne / Ilyas Sholihyn
AsiaOne

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​A behind-the-scenes look at Amazon’s new (and oddly serene) warehouse in Singapore

It took some time, but the e-commerce juggernaut finally made its way to Singapore in October with a bona fide local online store, its first digital outpost in Southeast Asia... » READ MORE

2. Is she a contortionist? Woman in Taiwan climbs into crane machine and steals 2 plushies

Photo: Screengrab/Facebook

With such enticing prizes, it appears that some people would stop at nothing to get what they want, like this woman in Taipei... » READ MORE

3. Song Hye-kyo's personal information leaked online

Photo: Instagram/Song Hye-kyo

Apparently, the information leak originated from Customs declaration forms dated between 2011 and 2015... » READ MORE

4. Man wins dispute with siblings over sale of property worth $8.1 million

(From left) Mr Neo Aik Soo, his younger sister Neo Geek Kuan and his older brother Neo Aik Siong. Photo: Lianhe Zaobao

According to Mr Neo, he had purchased the shophouse with his own money, and was therefore the beneficial owner of the property and entitled to its sale proceeds... » READ MORE

